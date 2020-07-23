Jeffersonville High School students to start classes online

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Instead of attending in person classes on July 29, Jeffersonville High School students will start their school year online from July 29 to Aug. 4.
Students should plan to attend class in-person on Aug. 5, according to Greater Clark County Schools.
The district said the change was made after people associated with the school had to go into quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Breakfast and lunch options will be provided via drive thru. The district said it will release information to families in the coming days.
A freshman orientation that was scheduled for July 27 has been canceled. The district said details about a virtual orientation would be released to families soon.
Athletics will continue as scheduled.
