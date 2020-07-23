Jewel looters, pandemic not taking down Little John’s Derby Jewelry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lately, it’s been hard for some small business owners to keep their doors open. From the financial squeeze of the coronavirus pandemic to fending off looters during the recent unrest in the city, some businesses are shuttered.
But there’s still one jewelry store in South Louisville that has barely taken a day off. Located at Fourth Street and Central Avenue, Little John’s Derby Jewelry has stood in the shadows of Churchill Downs for 16 years.
The last year has been one of its toughest.
"We had to redo this shelf," John Tan, the owner, said, pointing out where thieves broke into his shop. "If we have to put up a COVID window, it'll go back here."
Tan said his business takes coronavirus precautions very seriously. It had to shut down to in-person traffic for a while. Then, a car smashed into his storefront around the same time looters were at Fourth Street Live during a night of unrest.
Once inside, thieves were caught on camera.
“They put one of these in it,” Tan said, describing a metal pole used to smash display cases with jewels in them. “A heavy-duty one, and just smacked it on it.”
Tan said the group began stealing silver chains, but his wife yelled at them through a ring camera feature, eventually scaring them off.
The damage was devastating. Only a small amount of jewelry was taken, but Tan said, to repair the storefront and install new security features, it cost the small business tens of thousands of dollars.
Thursday, customers were stopping by again in a part of town Tan said he loves. To him, one word described how he felt to not have lost everything and still be in business.
"Grateful," Tan said. "That's it."
His family said they even made sure customers were served the day after the building was broken into.
People have asked them if they ever planned to leave the area, but Tan said he feels like he is a part of the neighborhood and plans to be there moving forward.
