Kentucky State University releases campus reopening plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University will have faculty, staff and students return to campus, in some capacity, beginning as scheduled on Aug. 15.
The university says it’s following local and federal government guidelines, as well as guidance from the CDC, to get students and staff back on campus safely during the coronavirus outbreak. PPE mandates, temperature screenings, testing and contact tracing will be in effect.
Anyone without a mask will not be allowed into any campus building.
Meals will be take-out only from dining halls and special restrictions will be in place for double-occupancy in dorms and use of shared facilities.
“Let us all take seriously your responsibility to keep each other safe and well. We are Thorobred Strong and we will get through this pandemic. For we understand that the only way forward is together,” President of KSU M. Christopher Brown II wrote in a statement.
Employees who can work from home will do so until further notice.
If a person from the school, student or staff member, is confirmed to have the coronavirus, all appropriate classes will be suspended immediately and affected buildings will be closed for sanitizing.
The reopening plan in full can be read below:
