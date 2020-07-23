Locust Gvore reopens to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Locust Grove will reopen to the public on Friday, July 24, after the National Historic Landmark closed in mid-March.
Visitors will see new hours and tour offerings to accommodate health and safety requirements.
Self-guided house tours will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays every fifteen minutes from noon to 3 p.m.
A guided, outdoor grounds tour will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:00 am. Masks will be required in all Locust Grove buildings, and social distancing guidelines will be observed and enforced at all times.
Each tour is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for children 6 – 18 years old. Advance reservations are requested for all tours and may be purchased online here.
Locust Grove is located at 561 Blankenbaker Lane (between Brownsboro Road and River Road), Louisville, KY 40207. For more information call 502.897.9845 or click here.
