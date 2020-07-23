Louisville Urban League gives free laptops to 22 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They got the grades, got accepted and now 22 seniors are being sent off to college with brand new laptops thanks to the Louisville Urban League Project Ready program.
The program supports high school students with tutoring, financial aid and guidance. As many of us learned, especially in the new work and study at home lifestyle, laptops are essential.
Nia Douglas said after learning how critical laptops were in high school, she worked at Kentucky Kingdom to save up for one.
Her laptop is no longer sustainable and Douglas said she's looking forward to staying on track with her new laptop from the Urban League. She said completing Project Ready inspired her to make a difference.
“I’m going to double major in education or political science,” Douglas said. “I’m either going to give back by being a teacher, an English teacher hopefully, or maybe be some type of elected official on a smaller scale.”
The Louisville Urban League President Sadiq Reynolds said life is hard right now with financial challenges from the coronavirus and trauma from the civil unrest. She encourages the community to support students who are taking their education to the next level.
