Start date pushed back 2 weeks for New Albany Floyd County Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes were set to start next Wednesday for New Albany Floyd County Schools, but with the clock winding down, an emergency meeting was called Thursday night, ending with the school board unanimously voting to push the start of school to Aug. 12.
”As a parent of a junior at Floyd Central, I hope they at least push back the start date,” Laura Young said ahead of the vote. “They’re just not ready. At no fault of their own. They’re learning along with everybody else.”
Young wasn’t the only Floyd County mother concerned with the last-minute dash, but some were dependent on the original July 29 opening date.
”You had five months to prepare for this opening date,” a working mother told the board during Thursday’s meeting. “You have given parents no time to prepare.”
The board explained pushing back the start of school two weeks will allow for more details and unknowns to get hammered out before classes resume.
Thursday night they also broke NAFC students into groups:
- Grades 7 through 12 will be a mixture of virtual and in person-days based on last names to better social distance since teens are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.
- Students will last names beginning with A-K will go to school in person Mondays and Wednesdays
- Students will last names beginning with L-Z will go to school in person Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Kindergarten through 6th grade, as well as Prosser students, will go to school in-person except for two set virtual days meant for practice if schools have to be shut down for any amount of time. Those days are August 21 and 28.
- Special needs students will go to school in person unless they need to be at home due to medical reasons.
- All students still have a completely virtual option to do schoolwork at home if they choose.
NAFC is offering at-home students recorded lessons they can download to work on. Physical packets will be used as a last resort.
When it comes to internet connectivity, many parents, like Young, have issues living in rural areas, working from home, and trying to share a single hotspot.
”We should not put the financial burden on the school system for them to help provide us internet that should be something offered because we are taxpayers,” Young said.
The board is working on securing hotspots for families in need and trying to secure a grant to buy them.
Another unanimous voted passed to keep school employees that are not teachers paid with possible work reassignments until the board revisits their plan again in September.
