StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

A messy day so far and more to get through this afternoon as a cold front keeps scooping up tropical moisture into our area. Some thunderstorms will be possible at times as well.
As the front settles south tonight, skies will try to clear out north to south. That will then set the stage for fog to develop. It doesn’t look like it will be widespread at this time but that could change.
We will benefit from the lower humidity in place to limit the t-storm chance to mainly south of the WK/BG Parkways and perhaps even farther south.
We should hold onto the same idea for Saturday as the heat builds back up. You will notice the humidity increasing again on Sunday with highs in the 90s.
A stronger cold front is still show up for next Monday or Tuesday. While it looks to bring in less humid air, high temperatures will still climb well into the 80s. The main difference would be in overnight lows which could drop into the 60s for a couple of nights.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.