Street Rod Nationals to take place; some Kentucky State Fair events canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In just a couple of weeks, Louisville will be flooded with hot rods for the 2020 Street Rod Nationals.
It'll be the first major event at the Kentucky Expo Center, since the start of the pandemic.
Plans continue to move forward for this year’s Kentucky State Fair, but some signature events have been canceled. They include the commodities breakfast, the ham breakfast and the annual 4-H breakfast.
Fair board members say there’s no way to accommodate social distancing.
"Our goal is and we will be in compliance with all the guidelines - the health and safety guidelines," said David Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "No question about that."
Entries for this year’s World Championship Horse Show and livestock contests are down slightly from last year. It’s something fair officials said they expected.
