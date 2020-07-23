UofL men’s basketball back on the court after COVID-19 scare

“If I were a betting man, and that’s illegal in the NCAA’s eyes, so I’m not, I would tell you that we’re gonna have some type of season,” Mack said. “I don’t know what that’s gonna look like, but even the most conservative, you know Dr. Fauci is talking about a vaccine being available in November, December, January, which leads me to believe, you know we may not have fans the beginning of the year, that may change as we get later towards our season. You know they can always push back the season. There’s a lot of different scenarios that we’re talking about.”