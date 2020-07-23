UofL men’s basketball back on the court after COVID-19 scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After shutting down workouts for two weeks, the UofL men’s basketball team is back to work. Just in time for the period when the NCAA allows four hours of instruction on the court and four off the court.
They shut down workouts when two member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
“Fortunately the one that did experience symptoms was fine a day later, you know, his sense of smell lingered, non sense of smell, for three or four days, but other than that, the fever that he experienced, the chills, I think he really recognized it was late Friday night and by Sunday morning he really felt like himself again,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “Again I think that’s an indication of you know, the vast majority of people in this age range, and the other guys were asymptomatic.”
Mack says when comparing year to year, his team is behind schedule, but that it is not a concern. Every program in the country is fighting the same battle.
All of the UofL players are now on campus.
While most of the attention has been on football season starting on time. Basketball season could also be in jeopardy.
“If I were a betting man, and that’s illegal in the NCAA’s eyes, so I’m not, I would tell you that we’re gonna have some type of season,” Mack said. “I don’t know what that’s gonna look like, but even the most conservative, you know Dr. Fauci is talking about a vaccine being available in November, December, January, which leads me to believe, you know we may not have fans the beginning of the year, that may change as we get later towards our season. You know they can always push back the season. There’s a lot of different scenarios that we’re talking about.”
One thing they are not talking about is the NCAA notice of allegations that UofL received in May. A response from the university is due in early August.
“You can’t finish a race unless it starts, so we want closure,” Mack said. “I don’t worry about that stuff. I let Vince (Tyra) and I let our attorneys and I let other people that are dealing with that deal with it. I give my opinion and have since the time I’ve gotten here, to Vince, but I let ,sort of the experts, handle that. I’m worried about coaching our team.”
