Woman charged with murder after fatal California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood that happened earlier this week.
Debra Denise Monie is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, per LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Garland Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Terrance Sheckles, 60, with gunshot wounds. Sheckles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.