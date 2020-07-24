Behind the Forecast: Protecting your pets in the summer heat

Hot asphalt and concrete can easily burn a pet’s paw pads. Keep walks to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day; walk on grass if possible. Booties or paw wax are also good options to protect your dog while walking during the hot summer months. It’s recommended that pet owners test pavement temperatures by placing the back of their hand on the pavement. If you can’t keep your hand their for five seconds, then the pavement is too hot for your animal.