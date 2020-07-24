Beshear announces 797 new cases, says restrictions could return

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 797 new cases of the coronavirus.
Following Sunday’s single-day record, Friday’s total marked the second time this week that Beshear has reported the state’s second-highest, single-day increase.
The governor also announced his team will keep a close eye on things over the weekend, and if things don’t improve soon, Beshear said he’ll bring back some restrictions, but didn’t go into specifics.
With Friday’s update, the state’s positivity rate climbed over the 5-percent “danger zone” that White House officials “begin to recommend that we start taking steps,” Beshear said. The exact positivity rate is 5.28 percent.
“It’s not just a requirement; it should be our duty,” Beshear said of the need for all Kentuckians to wear masks, practice social distancing and continue to follow all guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.
Of the new cases, 206 were reported in Jefferson County, 76 in Fayette County and 41 in Warren County.
Beshear also reported seven new deaths Friday.
The governor said 574,233 tests have been administered. There are currently 618 Kentuckians hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 130 were in an ICU at the time of Beshear’s briefing Friday afternoon.
