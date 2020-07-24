Breonna Taylor: Family’s attorneys say announcement is not expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family said Friday that claims about a decision on the fate of the LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death is not expected next week.
Local musician-turned-Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur had said earlier on Instagram that such a decision was due out “early next week.” He eventually deleted the Instagram post and confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Friday night that he had heard the announcement was not expected next week.
WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley confirmed the attorneys’ denial of Arthur’s claim just after 6 p.m. Friday.
LMPD officers shot and killed Taylor while serving a narcotics warrant at her home back in March. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said at separate news conferences in recent weeks that the investigation is ongoing, and that there is no timetable for when an announcement will be made. The three officers who fired their weapons during the raid were placed on administrative reassignment, which is LMPD protocol. One of them was later fired.
City streets are expected to be packed with protesters beginning Saturday morning. A militia group called the Not F****** Around Coalition has announced it plans to march in Louisville beginning at noon Saturday.
In advance of that demonstration, Arthur on Friday published a second Instagram post -- this time a video -- a few hours after his first. Below is the text of his comments:
Peace, love and justice. This is your councilman-elect, Jecorey Arthur for Louisville Metro Council District 4. I’m getting a whole lot of phone calls, emails, letters about businesses concerned. Let me be very clear. I can’t tell the future. I don’t know what Daniel Cameron is going to come out and say. I don’t know what protesters are going to do. If you are that concerned about your business, then put boards up. But don’t be naive enough to believe that those boards are going to hide the fact that you don’t hire black people. Those boards aren’t going to hide the fact that you don’t carry black products. Those boards don’t hide the fact that you aren’t very welcoming to black people in your business. You can put boards up all day long but they do not hide racism. Your board’s going to protect your glass, but it won’t protect your ...
Arthur, 28, was elected in June to represent Louisville’s 4th District. He’s scheduled to take office in January. He told WAVE 3 News on Friday evening that he thought some people had misinterpreted the end of the message in his video, but added that he knows plenty of people who share his views on racism across Louisville.
“It’s nothing new,” he said. “I’m just a new voice saying new words.”
