Breonna Taylor: Family’s attorneys say announcement is not expected next week

Peace, love and justice. This is your councilman-elect, Jecorey Arthur for Louisville Metro Council District 4. I’m getting a whole lot of phone calls, emails, letters about businesses concerned. Let me be very clear. I can’t tell the future. I don’t know what Daniel Cameron is going to come out and say. I don’t know what protesters are going to do. If you are that concerned about your business, then put boards up. But don’t be naive enough to believe that those boards are going to hide the fact that you don’t hire black people. Those boards aren’t going to hide the fact that you don’t carry black products. Those boards don’t hide the fact that you aren’t very welcoming to black people in your business. You can put boards up all day long but they do not hide racism. Your board’s going to protect your glass, but it won’t protect your ...