Dino’s Food Mart: Community members plead for shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of the building at 26th and Broadway that drew armed national guardsmen and police on the night of the fatal shooting of local business owner David McAtee is now in hot water.
Several community members are now trying to force the shut down of Dino's Food Mart.
Metro Council members were among those community members gathered in front of the Code enforcement board to prove their case that the property at 2601 W Broadway is a public nuisance.
Mattie Jones have lived in the same house around the corner for 58 years. She’s had enough. ”If we’re going to do something, and it’s time for the renovation of West Louisville,” said Jones, “we’ve got to clean it up. And to clean it up, we can’t have citizens like Dino in our neighborhood.”
The property owner, SHM 2601 LLC, got an initial letter in March with instruction to try to fix the problems at the location,- which according to police included shootings, assaults, robberies, drug sales and prostitution.
According to MetroSafe , over a thousand runs were made to the location by either police , Fire or EMS in the past two years.
An attorney for SHM 2601 said those occurrences are out of their control, because not only do they not operate Dino's they don't lease it to them.
They lease it to one party, who leases it to another.
"The only control we have, is I guess, we could evict Dino," said William Walsh, "who would then have to evict his subtenant, but we can't even directly evict this tenant. It would be very helpful to us if these things were shared with us prior to the hearing so that we could consider what we might do to abate the situation."
According to code enforcement, it's not up to the government to provide a solution on how to abate the problem.
So, in this case, it's on the property owner who received that first letter, and then a second when nothing was allegedly done, to address the problems.
If they don't meet the requirements there could be a fine , or eventually a shutdown.
Walsh said an eviction is a possibility, but he would like direction from the city, as to what they’d like done, because his client doesn’t know what the city wants them to do.
