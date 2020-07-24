Evansville police looking for arson suspect who reportedly threw Molotov Cocktail at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is looking for an arson suspect who reportedly threw a Molotov Cocktail at a victim’s home that had his family inside.
Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Sweetser Avenue on July 3 around 11 p.m. for a report about someone trying to burn down a residence.
Witnesses in the area told officers they saw a man throw a Molotov Cocktail at a home. A witness says they yelled at the man and he left the area.
Police say the victim was home with his four young daughters. He was able to put out the fire before anyone was hurt.
The video appears to show the suspect lighting the device, throwing it at the victim’s residence before then leaving the scene.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Evansville police at 812-436-6195 or 812-436-7979.
