FORECAST: The heat returns this afternoon

- THIS WEEKEND: Heat index near 94° Saturday, near 99° on Sunday
- NEXT MONDAY NIGHT: Next cold front arrives with widespread thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a hot Friday afternoon with highs back around 90 or so. While there is still a very small chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm, coverage will be far less compared to previous days.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Some areas may see patchy fog by early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a hot and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Slightly lower humidity limits heat index values to only a few degrees above actual temperatures. Any thunderstorm chance looks limited to far Southern Kentucky.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
