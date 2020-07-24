FORECAST: Hot, but less humid for some Today

- A few downpours possible south on Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day in store for the area as highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be slightly lower, mainly north of Louisville. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a small shower chance south of Louisville.
We’ll see a mostly clear sky Tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and the humidity will be on the rise. A few thunderstorms will erupt Sunday afternoon with the best chance south of Louisville and most areas will stay rain-free!
Showers and storms fade Sunday evening leaving us with a mostly clear sky, warm and muggy conditions as lows drop in the 70s.
