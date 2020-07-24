FORECAST: Hot, but less humid for the weekend

- A few downpours possible south on Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies tonight as the frontal boundary continues to push south allowing drier air to move in. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for most, near 70 in the city.
Saturday will be hot, but not as humid. This will make it feel a little more pleasant than it would normally. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the 90s.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s. A few thunderstorms will erupt Sunday afternoon. The best chance would be south of Louisville and most areas will stay rain-free!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.