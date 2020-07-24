Cashier injured in downtown Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A cashier was shot in a downtown Louisville gas station Friday morning.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of First and Liberty streets around 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Bader’s Food Mart owner Paula Bader told WAVE 3 News the shooting involved a cashier at the store and happened during an attempted robbery.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released, but Bader said he is expected to recover.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
