Jecorey Arthur: Councilman-elect offers candid warning to Louisville businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local musician-turned-councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur has had a busy Friday on Instagram.
At about 10 a.m., he posted the following text:
“An anonymous source messaged me last night -- a verdict for the Breonna Taylor case will be out next week.”
(Story continues below the post)
It’s presumed Arthur means Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce whether the three LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s shooting death will be criminally charged.
And then, at about 12:45 p.m., he posted a video of himself speaking for nearly a minute. Below is the text of his comments:
Let me be very clear. I can’t tell the future. I don’t know what Daniel Cameron is going to come out and say. I don’t know what protesters are going to do. If you are that concerned about your business, then put boards up. But don’t be naive enough to believe that those boards are going to hide the fact that you don’t hire black people. Those boards aren’t going to hide the fact that you don’t carry black products. Those boards don’t hide the fact that you aren’t very welcoming to black people in your business. You can put boards up all day long but they do not hide racism. Your board’s going to product your glass, but it won’t protect (you).
Watch the video below:
(Story continues below the post)
Arthur, 28, was elected in June to represent Louisville’s 4th District. He’ll be inaugurated in January.
