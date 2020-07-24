LMPD: Homicide investigation downtown is ‘unrelated to protests’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead by Louisville Metro Police officers in downtown Louisville Friday night after reports of a shooting.
Dispatchers first alerted police on the reported shooting in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street around 9 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.
When officers arrived they found a man dead who had been shot. Ruoff said he was in his 30s.
Ruoff said the shooting was unrelated to any protests happening in the area on Friday.
There are currently no suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.