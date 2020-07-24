Louisville man who survived overdoses tells his story of recovery in meeting with President Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Born and raised in South Louisville, Kenneth Bearden knows what it’s like to struggle with addiction. He has overdosed more than 30 times in his life.
Bearden first tried drugs when he was 11 years old. By the end of that summer, he had already overdosed seven times. Years later, he tried to end his life.
“I reached, the book calls it, that jumping-off point where you can no longer see life with or without (drugs), so I tried doing an intentional overdose, an intentional suicide, and I shot up a gram of heroin and took 10 Xanax bars with it,” Bearden said.
Luckily, Bearden is here today, six years sober, and sharing his story of recovery.
“I remember waking up in the hospital with my dad holding my then two-year-old son Bryce, he was holding Bryce in his hands and said, ‘How could you do this to him?’” Bearden said, recalling the weeks following his suicide attempt. “I just remember from my head to my toes every hair on my body stood up, I had profuse tears down my face and something changed in me in that moment.”
It’s his story and the credit he gives to police officers who saved his life with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan that brought him to D.C. to meet President Trump.
“It was the highest honor to get to take my story to the White House, and I’m still processing it all actually,” Bearden said.
Bearden now owns a home, has full custody of his son, and is one semester away from earning his Bachelor’s in Social Work. Working as a community liaison for Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, in Louisville, Bearden helps others struggling with addiction.
“I get to live my passion today, and that’s helping people who have been where I was at,” Bearden said. “Being that help shot for them and saying, ‘Hey, there is a way out.’”
Bearden hopes that by sharing his story, others can gain the courage to ask for help.
