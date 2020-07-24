Mask order starts in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE)- After a spike in COVID-19 cases, a new mandatory mask order is now effect for Floyd County, Indiana.
Starting today, the order, which was announced Wednesday night, mandates the use of masks in private businesses and public locations, including public transportation.
The Floyd County order started three days before the Indiana statewide mask mandate announced Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“You’re protecting the other person,” said James Bledsoe. “Not only yourself but the other person. No one decision is going to make everyone happy. I don’t think anybody has the answer. People don’t like change. I mean drivers license are mandated everybody does that.”
Bernon Tomes was wearing a face mask and a plastic bag over his hands at the gas station. Tomes said he agrees with Bledsoe and said he doesn’t see the issue in putting a mask on to save lives.
“A lot of people think it’s a hoax and that it isn’t real,” Tomes said. “They need to wake up.”
Dr. Thomas Harris, the Floyd County Health Officer, said New Albany Floyd County Schools were supposed to start next week. Now students will start August 12th. Dr. Harris said schools are a source of illness and transmission and the children can bring the virus home to parents or grandparents. Those risks are some of the many dangers.
Dr. Harris said Floyd County started three days earlier than the statewide mask mandate because it buys them more time to effect the coronavirus curve. He hopes the order helps bring cases down before the new school year starts.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.