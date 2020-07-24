Protest underway in NuLu, LMPD officers making arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of demonstrators is being dispersed back by police after protesters blocked the 700 block of East Market Street in NuLu to traffic.
People set up artwork and barricades at South Clay Street and South Shelby Street, preventing cars from turning onto Market. There were also people in bicycles helping to block the roads.
Protesters set up tables and chairs in the road as well as a trampoline before police began to disperse the crowd.
LMPD officers are making arrests.
WAVE 3 News has a crew in the area.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.