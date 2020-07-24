76 protesters arrested during NuLu demonstration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of demonstrators took over a portion of NuLu Friday before being dispersed by police. Seventy-six people ended up being arrested during the protest.
People first blocked off the 700 block of East Market Street in NuLu to traffic with artwork and barricades at South Clay Street and South Shelby Street, preventing cars from turning onto Market. There were also people on bicycles helping to block the roads.
Protesters also set up a long table with chairs in the middle of the road as well as a trampoline before police began to disperse the crowd.
LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said of the 76 people arrested, many were charged with obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct. A few rioters were also charged with assault after Washington said they threw bottles at police officers.
Friday’s demonstration was put on as some community members continue to call for the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged for murder.
Taylor was shot and killed as the officers tried to serve a no-knock drug warrant at her apartment in March. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, admitted to police he thought the officers were intruders breaking into the home, so he shot at them and the officers returned fire.
In the shootout, Taylor was killed. Walker was not injured.
