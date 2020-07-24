Rental assistance available for Jefferson Co. residents concerned about evictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than $21 million is now available for Jefferson County residents who need help paying rent. The money comes from the Federal Cares Act and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to people who have missed payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
Debbie Belt with Louisville Metro Government said the Office of Resilience and Community Services is now taking applications. Those in need can get up to three months of rental assistance.
“Once those eviction courts open back up we know there’s just going to be even more people calling who need assistance,” Belt said.
To apply for assistance you need a copy of your ID, Proof of income within the last 30 days, verification of lost income during the pandemic, and eviction or past due notice.
The amount of money that will be granted to each household depends on specific needs.
Cathy Hinko, executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, is encouraging tenants and landlords to educate themselves.
“You could be someone who never needed rent assistance before and now you do,” Hinko explained. “So your income could be a little higher than you think of for assistance.”
The coalition will be holding a free webinar session next Thursday, July 30. The zoom call will begin at 5pm and will prove residents with everything they need to know about rental assistance.
“There are like, eight different programs,” Hinko added. “We want everyone to know all the programs, what they do, what their eligibility is.”
Hinko is hoping with the help of this webinar the Eviction Prevention Assistance money will be allocated to those who need it most.
“With the need and the potential displacement through eviction, we can not let one dollar of this go unspent.”
Click here for the registration link for the webinar.
Applicants can call 502-977-6636 or visit EvictionPrevention.itfrontdesk.com for more information.
