Simmons College course to focus on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new course focusing on the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be offered at Simmons College of Kentucky.
According to the college, the course will begin with an overview of King’s legacy and will follow with a historical overview of slavery and segregation in America.
Dr. Lewis Brogdon will teach the course, which will also feature American Philosopher Dr. Cornell West, American Economist Dr. William Sandy Darity, National Author Joel Goza, ADOS Founders Antonio Moore and Yvette Carnell and Simmons President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby.
The course will begin Aug. 17 and run through November. For more information, click here.
