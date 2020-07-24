StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

As we prepare for the last weekend of July for 2020, the heat will once again take over as the main topic.
Highs will average in the lower 90s today, Saturday and Sunday. The heat index won’t get too out of control to start with but it will start to reach into the mid/upper 90s by Sunday.
As far as rain chances go, there is a risk for a brief shower/thunderstorm across Kentucky this afternoon with the risk shifting even more to the south on Saturday.
However on Sunday, the chance starts to shift back north again as the humid flow kicks back in.
Next week’s front is still slated to move in overnight Monday into Tuesday with a round of rain/thunderstorms. While less-humid air is still expected after this front, it will be hard to keep temperatures much below 90° for highs this time of the year.
