Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill voluntarily shuts down during COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill has decided to close its doors temporarily.
In a Facebook post, the bar said the closure is happening to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
Kevin Strnatka, an owner of the bar, said the safety precautions that were put into place like social distancing and wearing masks weren’t being followed by customers.
“We have a big place,” Strnatka explained. “We can fit a lot of people in but if we turn music on in the room, in the front, that’s where everyone wants to be even if we direct them to other places.”
Strnatka also added, as a business owner shutting down is a major financial loss but it's what he and his family have accepted.
“From a business perspective it’s always tough to shut down,” he said, “but I think in this case, at least for 10 days or 11 days, it’s the right thing to do.”
During Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing Friday, he said he believes it’s possible for bars to stay open and be safe.
“I think that bars could operate very safely if they operate very similar to how a restaurant should operate,” Gov. Beshear said.
The governor also added if he decides to temporarily shut bars down again, it won't be for long.
“My hope is that it’ll be a couple of weeks in a much safer version.”
Managers at Molly Malone’s right down the street of Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill said they are taking extra safety measures this weekend. They plan to close their doors at midnight Friday and Saturday night and will have security on-site for crowd control. Also, there will be no standing allowed at the bar.
