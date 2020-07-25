Black armed group marches through Louisville telling protesters to keep demanding answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple protests groups marched the streets of Louisville Saturday.
Local protesters walked side by side of the NFAC, an armed group who calls themselves a militia. The groups leader calls himself led Grandmaster Jay.
Before the march began, Grandmaster Jay gave his team a set of rules.
“Do not point your gun at anyone unless they point their guns at you,” Jay said. “Then kill them, do not shoot them, kill them.
The NFAC marched in formation from Baxter Park to Jefferson Square Park.
Another group who called themselves the Three Percenters also spent their day in downtown Louisville, to support police officers.
Tara Brandau, commander of the Three Percenters said her group was downtown for safety reasons.
“We just want to make sure Louisville remains calm and nothing happens,” Brandau explained. “There’s so many threats going on in this town because of the NFAC coming in”
Local protesters said they appreciate the NFAC for traveling to Louisville, but there’s still work to be done.
“After the NFAC leaves we still have to work with our city leaders,” a protester said. “And our police department and our metro council to improve the systematic systems here.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.