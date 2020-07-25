COVID-19 symptoms could last for weeks; what is the best type of homemade mask?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who are recovering at home from COVID-19 could find themselves left with symptoms for weeks.
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that at least a third of patients with minor illness due to COVID-19 experienced symptoms up to three weeks following diagnosis.
These individuals suffered from prolonged symptoms such as fatigue, persistent cough and ongoing headaches. Most of the participants surveyed for the report were considered healthy young adults.
The organization encourages face masks, social distancing and frequent hand hygiene as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.
Speaking of masks, If you are using a homemade face mask, a new study is showing which one might work best at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Australian researchers compared single layer and double layer cloth face coverings, as well as a surgical mask for reducing droplet spread.
Using a LED lighting systems and a high speed camera, they found the double-layer cloth face mask worked better than the single-layer one. But, the surgical mask worked better than both types of cloth masks.
However, due to the PPE shortages, scientists say the CDC guidelines should be updated to urge the use of multiple layer masks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.