Five arrests made in Saturday’s protests, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said in an update Saturday evening that five people had been arrested in the day’s planned protests.
Police said the five arrested had been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, and menacing. No other details were provided.
It has been 58 days since the first night of protests in Louisville on May 28. Since then, the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a “no-knock” search warrant has garnered national attention.
Saturday brought an armed protest group called the Not F***ing Around Coalition into the city of Louisville. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as The Real Grandmaster Jay, called for NFAC members across the country to march into Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
The group began at Baxter Square Park, where an early incident with a discharged gun left three NFAC members injured. Police said that the injuries for all three was non-serious and that there were no suspects.
LMPD said that for the most part, they had seen peaceful protest.
“This is your city, this is our city where we all have to live,” Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous said. “I’m asking, and am asking people to respect the legal process and the time that that takes. To choose peace and not violence. To continue to exercise your right to protest, but do it lawfully.”
