FORECAST: Hot and humid, isolated storms possible

- Isolated storms possible on Sunday
- A cold front brings better storm chances Monday night into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated showers will continue south of the parkways in Kentucky early this evening. Most will stay dry with some scattered clouds and it will be warm. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and the humidity will be on the rise. A few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, but most locations will stay dry. If you get under one of the storms, expect gusty winds and heavy rain.
Showers and storms fade Sunday evening leaving us with a mostly clear sky, warm and muggy conditions Sunday night as lows drop into the 70s.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Monday with scattered storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s.
