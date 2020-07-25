Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 934 new cases, 11 new deaths

Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 934 new cases, 11 new deaths
As of Saturday morning, Indiana has reported 934 new positive cases of COVID-19. (Source: CDC)
By Dustin Vogt | July 25, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 12:27 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday released updates on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Saturday morning, Indiana has reported 934 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 61,520.

ISDH also reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday. The total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to the virus is now 2,698.

Indiana has administered 690,274 COVID-19 tests so far according to the ISDH, with 11,570 new tests reported Saturday.

To see a list of cases by county, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.