Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron issues response on Louisville protests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a response on Twitter Saturday as multiple planned protests gathered in downtown Louisville.
The statement, which was released on AG Daniel Cameron’s Twitter page, asked for violence to not be the focus of the demonstrations, but rather the search for the truth in the investigation of Breonna Taylor’s death.
“We continue to work diligently in pursuit of the truth by conducting an independent investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor,” Cameron said in the statement.
This comes as the Not F***ing Around Coalition announced their arrival in Louisville Saturday. The armed protest group gathered in Baxter Square Park on 12th Street and Jefferson Street before making their way towards Jefferson Square Park.
Another group of armed counter-protesters also headed to downtown Louisville Saturday in response to the NFAC. The group claims to be part of the Three Percenters, and have been within the area of 6th and Jefferson since this morning.
The two groups have stated that they are looking to keep protests peaceful.
