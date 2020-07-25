Kentucky Derby Museum closing early Saturday due to Louisville protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced it will be closing at noon on Saturday due to planned protests in downtown Louisville.
According to the Derby Museum’s Twitter page, the museum apologizes for the inconvenience and said that the safety of guests and employees is their highest priority.
Several businesses in downtown Louisville have boarded up and temporarily closed due to weekend protests. The NFAC group has stated they are making their way to Louisville on Saturday, and counter-protesters including Three Percenters have also claimed to be stationed downtown in response.
The tweet stated the museum would be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, with no further details given on Sunday’s hours.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.