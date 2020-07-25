Multiple victims transported to hospital after shootings reported near Baxter Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MetroSafe has confirmed multiple victims have been transported to the hospital following shootings reported near Baxter Square Park.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in for reports of a shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Jefferson Street.
Police on scene said multiple victims were involved, but no details on how many had been injured or the severity of those injuries.
Officers were already on scene at Baxter Square Park as protest groups were reported in that location.
The victims have been transported to the hospital at this time.
This story will be updated with further details.
