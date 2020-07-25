TARC issuing temporary detours for downtown Louisville routes Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City has announced it will be implementing temporary route detours in place for several stops in downtown Louisville.
A press release from the company states the detours have been made due to the scheduled peaceful protests happening Saturday, July 25.
All stops from Chestnut Street to Market Street, and from 2nd Street to 12th Street will be closed all day on Saturday. Buses will continue running along Broadway and Main Street, as well as along 1st Street and 13th Streets.
TARC said that they expect to return to a regular schedule Sunday, July 26.
