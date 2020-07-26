1 dead, 4 injured in shooting, vehicle accident on I-64 West near Hurstbourne Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting and vehicle accident Sunday morning on Interstate 64 West leaves one dead and four injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff, officers responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to I-64 West between the Hurstbourne Lane and I-264 exits.
When police arrived, they found a single vehicle on scene.
Police said the shooting appeared to have happened on the roadway causing the vehicle to crash.
The five victims inside the vehicle were sent to the hospital. Four of the victims were shot, killing a 23-year-old male. The other three victims who received gunshot wounds, two females and a male, received non-serious injuries. The other female victim received non-serious injuries from the crash.
Westbound lanes on I-64 were closed past the Hurstbourne Lane exit for about six hours while the scene was cleared by officials according to TRIMARC. As of 8:00 a.m., all westbound lanes are back open.
LMPD said there are no suspects at this time, the Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
