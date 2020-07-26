Fire crews battling boat fire on the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue and Jeffersonville Fire are on scene working to extinguish a boat fire on the Ohio River Sunday afternoon.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in for a boat fire on the Ohio River near the Riverpark Place Marina around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
Crews arrived and located a 24-foot boat that was engulfed in flames.
Louisville Fire and Rescue’s Operations Chief said that as they arrived on scene, the people on board the boat had already moved to other boats.
No injuries or rescues were reported.
Crews extinguished the fire and are working to tie down the boat and remove it from the water.
