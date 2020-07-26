FORECAST: Hot and humid, scattered storms possible

- Scattered storms possible Today
- A cold front brings better storm chances Monday night into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the humidity will be on the rise. Widely scattered storms will develop during the afternoon, but many will stay dry. If you get under one of the storms, expect gusty winds and heavy rain.
Showers and storms fade this evening leaving us with a mostly clear sky, warm and muggy conditions overnight with lows in the 70s.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Monday with scattered storms increasing later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 90s.
Thunderstorm chances will increase Monday night as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s for overnight lows.
The cold front looks like it will stall in the region keeping storm chances through the end of this week.
