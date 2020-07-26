FORECAST: Storms increase to start the week

- A cold front brings better storm chances Monday evening into Tuesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms fade this evening leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Patchy fog will be possible toward morning. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Monday with storms increasing later in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Thunderstorms continue into Monday night as a cold front moves into the region. It will be a warm night as temperatures stay in the low 70s for overnight lows.
Showers and storms will still be possible early on Tuesday, but as the cold front moves south, the showers and storms move into south-central Kentucky in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern continues for the end of the week as a frontal boundary and a series of disturbances move through WAVE Country. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.
