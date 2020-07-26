Gov. Beshear: 316 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 4 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A statement from the Governor’s office Sunday afternoon issued new numbers on positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear confirmed 316 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 27,079.
Eight of the new cases were confirmed as children 5 years old or younger.
“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” Beshear said. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”
The governor also reported four additional deaths due to the virus. Total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky is now 700.
Deaths reported on Sunday include a 70-year-old female from Harlan County, a 37-year-old male and an 87-year-old female from Jefferson County, and a 76-year-old male from Ohio County.
Governor Beshear announced Sunday afternoon that additional steps would be announced Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
