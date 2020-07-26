Indiana statewide mask mandate begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Starting Monday, it’s time to mask up in Indiana. Here’s what you need to know before Governor Holcomb’s executive order goes into effect.
The mask order is in effect for thirty days, from July 27 until August 26.
That means you need to wear a face covering if you’re inside a business or public building, outside without the ability to socially distance yourself, or if you’re using public transit or riding in a cab.
There are exceptions just like in Kentucky.
Kids under two years old are exempt from the order, as well as kids between 2 and 8 unless specified.
People with a medical or mental health conditions preventing mask wear are also exempt.
Also, you won’t need a mask when you’re sitting at a restaurant or playing sports where you can socially distance.
Governor Holcomb said he planned to make violating the order a misdemeanor, but that wasn’t included in the final signing of the executive order.
In conjunction, all bars have been ordered to shut down through August 12 to slow the spread.
To read the full executive order from Governor Eric Holcomb, click or tap here.
