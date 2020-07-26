2 injured in early morning shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Sunday morning leaving two people injured.
LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to calls on a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway.
When police arrived on scene, they located a female in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was transported to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.
A male in his 40s was transported privately to the hospital before officers arrived. He was treated with non-serious injuries.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
