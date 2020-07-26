2 injured in early morning shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD investigating

Officers responded to calls on a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. (Source: Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt | July 26, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 11:56 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Sunday morning leaving two people injured.

LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to calls on a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway.

When police arrived on scene, they located a female in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was transported to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

A male in his 40s was transported privately to the hospital before officers arrived. He was treated with non-serious injuries.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

