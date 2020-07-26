Louisville City FC grabs a home-field victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -(Louisville City FC Release)
Having entered Saturday on a two-game losing skid, Louisville City FC managed to resume business as usual, defeating visiting Sporting KC II in familiar fashion for the boys in purple.
Dominating possession in the attacking half of the field, LouCity broke through in the 50th minute when midfielder Niall McCabe found striker Cameron Lancaster’s head on a cross from out wide.
Goalkeeper Ben Lundt then turned away Sporting KC II’s best shots on goal — both in the 63rd minute — for a 1-0 first victory for the franchise inside Lynn Family Stadium.
“Obviously a much better feeling this evening, and I’m really proud of the team,” said LouCity head coach and sporting director John Hackworth. “We needed to come out and have a response from our last two matches and specifically do it here in this building. I thought the team had some good moments in that game and played some excellent soccer. Particularly I was pleased with coming out of halftime and the adjustments that were made.
“I really thought the guys put them under pressure early and obviously getting the goal. Then, it turned into being a little bit gritty and a grind, but you have to do that. I think that’s one thing: When you play the way that we do, you lose a couple and it’s easy to think, ‘Are we actually going to get up?’ Huge credit to these guys. They dug deep.”
The same teams will matchup again on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
