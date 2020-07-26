Madison Police Senior Patrolman dies after battle with brain cancer

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison Police Department is mourning after a senior patrolman dies, fighting a long battle with brain cancer.
The department posted on Facebook that Madison Senior Patrolman Jeremy Cox died Sunday morning.
Officer Cox joined the Madison Police Department on June 24, 2007, rising to the ranks of Senior Patrolman according to police.
Five years ago, Cox was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent his first surgery. He returned to work and continued serving the city of Madison until late 2019, when the cancer returned.
Police said Cox underwent a second surgery, but said that he was unable to overcome “the great odds stacked against him.”
“Officer Jeremy Cox was an inspiration to all his fellow law enforcement officers,” Madison Police Department said in their post. “He showed us how to live with dignity, and enjoy each day as if it was your last. Rest in Peace Officer Jeremy Cox, job well done.”
The department said more details will be released with Cox’s obituary.
