1 man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon leaves one man injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.
At 4:47 p.m., MetroSafe said police were called to a shooting on the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old male suffering from a non-serious gunshot wound.
The man was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.
No suspects were listed at this time, LMPD Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
