Maximum Security takes a thrilling San Diego Handicap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Running for the first time for his new trainer, Bob Baffert, the 4-year-old , Maximum Security captured the San Diego Handicap on Saturday night at Del Mar in California. Maximum Security nipped runner-up Midcourt by a nose at the wire.
Those two runners had battled head-to-head during the final sixteenth of the mile and a sixteenth test.
“That was crazy. I knew I didn’t have him really drummed up for this race, we were going to use this to get ready for the next one. But we’re learning about the horse,” said Baffert after sweating out the photo finish.
Maximum Security had not raced since taking the Feb. 29 Saudi Cup, though the $20 million purse is on hold pending an investigation by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia. The horse’s previous trainer, Jason Servis, was indicted in the U.S. after he had been investigated for drugging some horses in his stable.
Maximum Security was ridden at Del Mar by Abel Cedillo, who was subbing for regular jockey, Luis Saez. The winning time for the mile and a sixteenth was 1:44 .54
