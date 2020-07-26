Possible human remains found by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI Evidence Response Team after finding possible human remains near the border of Nelson County and Washington County.
According to a post by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, police became aware of possible human remains located near the bordering counties on Thursday evening, July 23.
Due to their difficult to reach location, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the FBI on Friday, July 24, and the possible remains were recovered.
Findings were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing.
The sheriff’s office said that they will not be commenting on their findings until lab results have been received.
